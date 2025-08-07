Trump says Putin-Zelensky meeting unnecessary for his talks with Russian president

WASHINGTON, August 8. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is not conditioning face-to-face talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on his meeting with Vladimir Zelensky.

In response to a reporter's question about whether Putin should meet with Zelensky for the talks to occur, Trump said: "No, he doesn't. No."

Trump was also asked if he thinks Putin should meet with Zelensky before talks between the Russian and US presidents could take place. "No," Trump replied.

According to the US president, both Putin and Zelensky would like to meet with him. "I'll do whatever I can to stop the killing," Trump pointed out.

He also spoke in favor of speeding up negotiations to resolve the conflict.