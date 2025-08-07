Israel unwilling to govern Gaza Strip, ready to hand it over to Arab forces — Netanyahu

NEW YORK, August 7. /TASS/. Israel does not intend to govern the Gaza Strip and wants to hand over control over the territory to Arab forces, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"We don’t want to govern it [the Gaza Strip]. We want to hand it over to Arab forces that will govern it properly, without threatening us and giving Gazans a good life," Netanyahu said in an interview with Fox News.

He emphasized that Israel does not want to hold the enclave but intends to establish a "security perimeter." Netanyahu added that carrying out such a plan is "not possible with Hamas."