NEW YORK, August 6. /TASS/. Washington’s potential sanctions on the countries that purchase Russian energy will hurt the US economy, CNN reports, citing experts.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs of up to 100% on buyers of Russian oil unless an agreement on resolving the Ukraine conflict was reached in a few days. US Special Presidential Envoy Steve is currently on a visit to Russia, the broadcaster points out.

"But if peace in Ukraine still looks remote and Trump goes ahead with his plan, the new cudgel could hit America’s own economy - through more expensive consumer goods, lower profit margins for American companies, and possibly higher oil prices," CNN notes, citing analysts.

In particular, Clayton Seigle, senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (designated as an undesirable organization in Russia), believes that the prospective tariffs "would lead to more inflation" in the US, as well as saddle American businesses with higher import costs. CNN points out that the tariffs would apply mainly to imports from India and China, who have recently become major buyers of Russian oil.

According to Giovanni Staunovo, commodity analyst at UBS Wealth Management, additional tariffs on Chinese goods, which already stand at 30%, would likely lift the price of consumer products in the US, such as iPhones, and "the US consumer would get upset with that." That said, Beijing is probably skeptical that Trump "could sustain the [resulting] economic pain" to the US, the analyst said, adding that the US president could lift those punitive measures soon after imposing them. Staunovo added that the amounts of oil Russia exported were not easy to replace.

For those reasons, the experts interviewed by CNN say that even if Trump does introduce secondary tariffs on Russian oil buyers, they may not be as high as what he has threatened. According to Seigle, much lower levels of between 10% and 30% "would carry more weight." In his view, "draconian levels will just be perceived as a bluff - because they’ll hurt [the US], just like they’ll hurt the other guys."