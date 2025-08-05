Modi’s adviser arrives in Moscow to discuss defense cooperation — source

NEW DELHI, August 5. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s national security adviser Ajit Doval arrived in Moscow on Tuesday to discuss strategic partnership and defense and security cooperation between the two countries, an Indian source told TASS.

According to the source, this is a scheduled visit. The agenda will center around defense cooperation between India and Russia. "The current escalation of the geopolitical situation will also be discussed. Apart from that the topics will include such pressing matters as supplies of Russian oil [to India]," the source said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social network that he would significantly increase tariffs on India for importing and reselling Russian oil. Previously, the US leader announced 25% tariffs on Indian goods. He added that the Indian side has "always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia," and is "Russia’s largest buyer of energy, along with China."

On Monday, the Indian Foreign Ministry issued a statement calling the attacks from the US and EU over the country’s imports of Russian oil unjustified. After all, Western countries previously encouraged such trade to strengthen the stability of global energy markets, and they continue to purchase goods and services from Russia themselves, the diplomats said.