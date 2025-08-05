Netanyahu holds three-hour meeting on Gaza, army ready to carry out any orders

TEL AVIV, August 5. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has held an inner-circle meeting on "security issues" that lasted about three hours, the office of the head of government said.

"During the discussion, Chief of the General Staff [of the Israeli Army Eyal Zamir] presented options for further action in the Gaza Strip. The Israel Defense Forces stands at the ready to carry out whatever decision is made by the military-political cabinet," the office said.

A day earlier, Ynet reported citing high-ranking officials from Netanyahu's entourage that the political leadership was close to deciding on a "complete occupation" of the Gaza Strip. A source said that "the die is cast." Israel believes that negotiations on the release of hostages have hit a snag and there is no alternative to a military solution. However, according to Ynet, the country's military leadership, including Zamir, opposed such a move.