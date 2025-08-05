MADRID, August 5. /TASS/. Ukraine essentially lost the conflict with Russia in 2023, when its counteroffensive flopped, French historian Stephane Audoin-Rouzeau said.

"Most observers don’t see Ukraine’s defeat because it’s difficult to see amid a positional war," he said in an interview with Spain’s La Vanguardia. "I think the situation is such that in the case of Ukraine, it lost the war after the failed counteroffensive <…> in 2023. But since this defeat is not absolutely obvious, at least so far, empty talk continues, especially in the West."

Ukraine launched a counteroffensive on June 4, 2023 in the Zaporozhye Region. The counteroffensive bogged down in November 2023. Russia has repeatedly said that despite big losses inflicted, the so-called counteroffensive was a total failure for Kiev. In a bid to explain the lack of any progress on the battlefield, Ukraine’s authorities blamed NATO for insufficient military assistance whereas the alliance’s officials claimed to have supplied Kiev with everything it needed.

On December 1, 2023, Vladimir Zelensky acknowledged the failure of the operation. According to the Russian defense ministry, Ukraine’s losses since the beginning of the counteroffensive exceed 125,000 troops and 16,000 weapons.