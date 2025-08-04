Malaysian Supreme Ruler’s visit to Russia opens new stage in bilateral relations

TOKYO, August 4. /TASS/. The state visit of Malaysia's Supreme Ruler Ibrahim to Russia, which will take place from August 5 to 10, opens a new page in bilateral relations between Kuala Lumpur and Moscow, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said.

"Malaysia has the potential to attract new investment and advanced technologies from Russia, especially in the energy, aerospace, defense and agriculture sectors," the Bernama news agency quoted the premier as saying. The prime minister noted the special significance of the visit, considering that Sultan Ibrahim will become the first Malaysian head of state to visit Russia on a state visit since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Asian country and the Soviet Union in 1967. "This reflects His Majesty's role as a symbol of national unity and a strategic contributor to strengthening Malaysia's international relations," he added.

Malaysia's Supreme Ruler will pay a state visit to Russia from August 5-10 where he will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Malaysia is a federal elective monarchy. The supreme ruler, the king, is elected for five years by the governments of the nine states that make up the federation. Since 2024, this post has been held by the Sultan of Johor Ibrahim ibni Sultan Iskandar.