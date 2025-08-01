Belarus creates special operations brigade in region bordering Ukraine

MINSK, August 1. /TASS/. The Belarusian Armed Forces' Special Operations Forces (SOF) are in the process of establishing a new airborne assault brigade in the Gomel Region, bordering Ukraine, according to SOF commander Major-General Vadim Denisenko.

"Currently, an anti-aircraft missile regiment has joined the SOF, and we are nearing completion of its integration," Denisenko stated. "This year, we plan to establish a rocket artillery regiment, which is already approximately 70% ready. Additionally, work is underway to create a separate control and command brigade."

He emphasized the strategic importance of strengthening the southern sector, describing it as the most tense and unpredictable area. "A decision has been made to establish a separate airborne assault brigade there. We have already begun forming this unit, with one battalion already in place," Denisenko explained. He further announced that the new 37th Separate Airborne Assault Guards Brigade will be based in the Gomel Region.