Over 100 people killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza over past day — health ministry

CAIRO, July 31. /TASS/. At least 111 people have been killed in the Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip over the past day, Gaza’s Health Ministry wrote on its Telegram channel on Thursday.

As many as 820 residents of the enclave sustained injuries and sought medical assistance in the past 24 hours, the ministry said. The death toll in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on October 7, 2023 has approached 60,249, with more than 147,000 people injured.

Tensions escalated in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking hostages. In retaliation, Israel launched a military campaign in Gaza, aiming to dismantle the political and military infrastructure of Hamas and secure the release of the hostages.

On March 18, the Israeli army reported widespread strikes on Hamas strongholds in the Gaza Strip, thus ending the ceasefire established in January this year. The parties to the conflict failed to agree on the conditions of a new agreement after several rounds of negotiations mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States.