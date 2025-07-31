Zelensky signs law restoring independence of anti-corruption agencies

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has signed a law reinstating the independence of Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).

"I want to thank all parliamentarians for supporting my bill, which has now passed into law. I have just signed the document, and its text will be published immediately," Zelensky said in a video address posted on his Telegram channel. He stressed that "it is very important for the state to heed public opinion <...>. Officials will promptly inform Ukraine’s partners about this law."

Thus, just over a week has passed between the stripping of the anti-corruption agencies’ authority at Zelensky’s initiative and the restoration of their powers. On July 22, the Rada passed amendments to the criminal procedure code, putting NABU and SAPO under the jurisdiction of the Prosecutor General. Zelensky signed the document that same evening. The move sparked protests across Ukraine, while Western partners accused Zelensky and his inner circle of corruption.

In response, Zelensky hastily submitted a new bill to the Rada, which was reported to be aimed at ensuring "the strength of the law enforcement system" and preserving "all norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions." Today, the legislation was approved by a majority of lawmakers in two rapid readings and immediately signed by the parliamentary speaker.