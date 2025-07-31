US must compensate losses to Tehran's nuclear program — top Iranian diplomat

LONDON, July 31. /TASS/. Washington must compensate the losses to Iran’s nuclear program incurred by US strikes before Tehran agrees to resume the negotiation process, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"They should explain why they attacked us in the middle of [...] negotiations, and they have to ensure that they are not going to repeat that," he said in an interview with the Financial Times. "And they have to compensate [Iran for] the damage that they have done," the top Iranian diplomat added.

Araghchi noted that the possibility of the talks resuming remains but in Tehran, distrust to US diplomatic initiatives had deepened. "People are telling me, ‘Don’t waste your time anymore, don’t be cheated by them [...]. If they come to negotiations it’s only a cover-up for their other intentions,’" he added.

"With the Europeans, there is no reason right now to negotiate because they cannot lift sanctions, they cannot do anything," the Iranian foreign minister said. "If they do snapback [which would reinstate UN Security Council sanctions against Iran — TASS], that means that this is the end of the road for them," he emphasized.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that the United States is prepared to launch new strikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities if it deems that Tehran aspires to rebuild its potential. Araghchi vowed a resolute response in the event such aggression is repeated.

On July 15, the Axios news website reported, citing sources, that the US, the UK, Germany and France had agreed to set the end of August as a deadline for reaching a nuclear deal with Iran. Otherwise, the European trio plans to launch the snapback mechanism that will reinstate the UN Security Council’s sanctions against Tehran, which were lifted based on the 2015 agreements. The snapback mechanism can be activated starting on October 18, 2025.

In 2025, five rounds of negotiations between Iran and the US failed to yield significant progress. The diplomatic process was hindered by Israel’s military operation targeting Iran, followed by US strikes on three key sites related to Tehran’s nuclear program.