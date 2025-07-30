Israeli military operations kill over 18,500 children in Gaza since October 2023 — media

WASHINGTON, July 30. /TASS/. At least 18,592 children, including 953 infants under one year old, have been killed in Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the Washington Post reports.

The newspaper has published the names of all kids killed in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas.

On July 29, Gaza’s Health Ministry announced that the enclave’s death toll had reached 60,034 since October 2023, and another 145,870 people had suffered injuries.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking hostages. Hamas described its attack as retaliation for the aggressive actions taken by Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched a military operation in the enclave in order to free all hostages and destroy the military capability of Hamas.

In March, the Israeli army resumed military operations in Gaza, breaking the ceasefire deal that had been reached in January. The parties failed to agree on the conditions of a new agreement after several rounds of negotiations mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States.