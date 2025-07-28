Iran says Mossad sought to stage riots in Tehran during war

TEHRAN, July 28. /TASS/. The Iranian Intelligence Ministry said the Israeli intelligence service Mossad worked with Iranian dissidents to stage riots in Tehran, planning that they will start after the Israeli strike on Evin Prison.

"We were able to uncover and neutralize a plan of monarchists that were acting under the direction of Mossad to assemble and send armed groups from all over the country to Tehran on 1 Tir (June 22 according to the Gregorian calendar - TASS) to commit terrorist attacks the next day," it said in a statement recapping the conflict.

Israel struck Evin Prison on June 23, damaging some buildings, the Iranian judiciary said.

According to the ministry, the plan to stage riots near Evin Prison after striking the penitentiary and attacking military and police facilities throughout the city. Law enforcement agencies were able to identify and detain about 122 people in 23 provinces before they could arrive in Tehran to run the unrest.

Overnight into June 13, Israel started a military operation against Iran. Less than a day later, Iran carried out a retaliatory attack. Nine days later, the US entered the fray. In the small hours of June 22, US forces attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities: in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. The following evening, Tehran launched missiles toward Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US air force base in the Middle East. Trump then said Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire, which took effect on June 24.

According to the Iranian judiciary, several munitions hit the prison. A judiciary spokesman said the attack killed 79 people, including visitors - such as family members - and staff.