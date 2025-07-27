Jordan, UAE planes airdrops 25 tons of humanitarian cargoes to Gaza

BEIRUT, July 27. /TASS/. Jordanian and UAE military transport planes have airdropped some 25 tons of humanitarian cargoes to the Gaza Strip, the Royal Jordanian Air Force command said in a statement.

"Three flights have been performed to parachute humanitarian cargoes to the population," it said as cited by the Al Mamlaka television channel. "By this moment, some 25 tons of food, medicine, and daily essentials have been airdropped."

According to the statement, the Jordanian Air Force "has conducted 127 independent operations to deliver aid to Gaza by air and 267 such operation in collaboration with other states since the outbreak of the armed escalation in 2023."

Apart from that, numerous humanitarian convoys have been sent to Gaza from Jordan. Thus, according to the television channel, 60 trucks with food entered Gaza on Sunday.

Two Jordanian hospitals are operating in the north and south of the Palestinian enclave, dozens of wounded and sick children and their families have been evacuated to Jordan for medical treatment.