Cambodia, Thailand agree upon ceasefire — Cambodian PM

HANOI, July 27. /TASS/. Pnomh Penh and Bangkok agreed upon an immediate and unconditional ceasefire with the direct mediation of US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Manet said on the social media.

The US leader expressed serious concerns in connection with victims in the conflict and affirmed his commitment to peace, the prime minister said. He informed the US leader that Pnomh Penh fully agrees with the proposal on the immediate and unconditional ceasefire between armed forces of Cambodia and Thailand.

Armed clashes sparked earlier on the border between the two countries.