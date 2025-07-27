Witkoff would like to reach settlement in Ukraine before end of Trump’s term in office

NEW YORK, July 27. /TASS/. Special envoy of the American leader Steve Witkoff said that he would like to achieve the settlement for Ukraine and the lasting peace in the Middle East before the end of the term of Donald Trump in the presidential office.

Witkoff was asked in an interview with Fox News television, what would be the decent end for his tenure as the special envoy after the end of the presidential term of Donald Trump.

"That we solve [problems of] Russia, Ukraine and we get that peace deal, because it should happen," Witkoff said "Hopefully that will be a big moment. I think if we expand the Abraham Peace Accords, if we get a peace, a lasting peace, in Gaza, if we figure out long term peace in the Middle East <…> I think that will be a crowning achievement," he said.