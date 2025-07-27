{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine

UK Prime Minister to discuss ways of ending conflict in Ukraine with Trump — newspaper

Keir Starmer "is also expected to discuss further support for Ukraine," The Sunday Telegraph reports
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer Alberto Pezzali - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer
© Alberto Pezzali - WPA Pool/Getty Images

LONDON, July 27. /TASS/. Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer is going to discuss ways of settling the conflict in Ukraine during the meeting with US President Donald Trump, The Sunday Telegraph newspaper reports, citing sources.

"At the talks in Scotland, Sir Keir will also discuss how to end the Russia-Ukraine war after Mr. Trump turned on Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, in recent weeks," the newspaper said. " He is also expected to discuss further support for Ukraine," the news outlet said.

Talks between Starmer and Trump are scheduled for July 28 in Scotland, where the US President is on a visit until July 29. The key topic of the meeting is to be the trade deal between the United States and the United Kingdom. The leaders of the two countries also intend to discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip.

Tags
UkraineUnited StatesUnited KingdomDonald TrumpMilitary operation in Ukraine
Military operation in Ukraine
Trump still wants conflict in Ukraine to be settled — Rubio
US leader is becoming "increasingly frustrated that despite having very good interactions with Vladimir Putin and phone calls, it never leads to anything," the Secretary of State noted
Read more
Development of 5G technologies in Russia will not be quick - Telecom Ministry
The 5G technology is required for robotic vehicles, smart houses and other things of such kind
Read more
Musk allegedly disrupted Kiev's 2022 counteroffensive by shutting down Starlink — Reuters
According to the report, the American businessman ordered a senior engineer at the SpaceX office in California to turn off at least a hundred terminals, which affected Kherson and part of the Donetsk Region
Read more
Orban says threat of World War Three growing, urges to do everything to prevent it
As evidence, the Hungarian prime minister cited the results of polls in six major countries, whose citizens consider the threat of a new world war to be quite real
Read more
First direct flight from Moscow to Pyongyang to take place today
The flight is scheduled to depart from the Sheremetyevo Airport at 07:00 p.m. Moscow time
Read more
Expert sees US behind Ukrainian protests as they seek to oust Zelensky
Alexander Dudchak suggested that the next step in putting pressure on the current government could be the demand to dismiss someone close to Zelensky
Read more
Ukrainian army loses over 1,320 troops in zone of special military operation in 24 hours
The units of Battlegroup North improved their tactical position and defeated manpower and equipment of the tank, mechanized brigades and two assault regiments of the Ukrainian armed forces near settlements of Alekseyevka, Bessalovka, Proletarskoye, Maryino, and Sadki in the Sumy region, according to the ministry
Read more
Transport Minister denies claims that aircraft in Russia are stripped for parts
Earlier, it was stated that there are only 1,297 aircraft being used in Russia now
Read more
Investments in Russian economy to continue growing in 2025 — Central Bank
The investment activity remains high, in particular because of the government support in priority sectors, Elvira Nabiullina stressed
Read more
Orban says EU budget proposal benefits only Ukraine and multinational corporations
Drafted by the European Commission, the budget proposal earmarks 18 times as much money to Kiev as Hungary spends to pay pensions every year, the Hungarian PM said
Read more
Serbia’s current government will not impose sanctions on Russia, PM says
"I would like to reiterate that as long as I am head of the government, we will not impose sanctions on the Russian Federation," Duro Macut pointed out
Read more
Zelensky lost control over situation on battlefield, domestically, US expert says
Steve Gill noted that Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul could possibly lead to a negotiated resolution of a conflict, while not talking guaranteed that it would not happen
Read more
Russia announces its withdrawal from Ramsar Convention on Wetlands
Accoridng to the Russian foreign ministry, the treaty has exceeded its mandate and no longer serves its original tasks
Read more
Russia’s Yan defeated McGhee at UFC tournament
MMA fighter won by the unanimous decision of judges
Read more
Bank of Russia to exercise caution when deciding on key rate
It is important to maintain sufficient toughness during a fairly long period of time in order to ensure the stable return of inflation to low values, the head of the regulator stressed
Read more
FACTBOX: What we know about blast at apartment building in Saratov
Three people were killed, according to the Emergency Ministry
Read more
EU airports preparing to lift liquid limit for cabin baggage
"According to the European Commission, advanced explosive detection systems have now been successfully tested and were approved by the European Civil Aviation Conference in June 2025," The Economic Times newspaper said
Read more
Russian MP says ‘coalition of the willing’ is pushing for Russia-NATO escalation
Leonid Slutsky added that UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, along with other "Western European Russophobes," are fueling the "Russian threat" narrative to escalate the conflict in Ukraine
Read more
Russian forces strike Ukrainian drone assembly, storage sites, ammo depots
They also struck enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex related to the production of missile weapons, ammunition, and explosives, at night, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Cambodia rejects accusations of attacking Thailand, calls for peace
Phnom Penh expects the US Security Council members to urge the parties to show maximum restraint and resolve the situation diplomatically
Read more
Thai army’s attack kills 13, leaves over 70 injured in Cambodia
Ministry of National Defense spokeswoman Maly Socheata added that 21 Cambodian service members and at least 50 civilians suffered wounds in the assault, which involved heavy artillery fire
Read more
Romania has no plans to send another Patriot air defense system to Ukraine — president
"As for the support that Romania provides to Ukraine, it will continue, including military support, but currently another Patriot system [transfer] is not on the table," Nicusor Dan said
Read more
ZNPP personnel showed IAEA aftermath of Ukraine’s strikes on fire station, Energodar
According to the ZNPP, the inspection of the strike sites enables IAEA inspectors to verify the facts of the attacks carried out by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including those that resulted in civilian casualties
Read more
Two small Geoscan satellites launched aboard Soyuz rocket reach target orbit
The Soyuz-2.1b rocket was launched from site 1C of the Vostochny spaceport at 8.54 a.m. Moscow time
Read more
Modernized Navy to adapt to any geopolitical changes — Putin
"This year, we have approved a new Navy Development Strategy. This is the first-ever strategy designed for an extended period, until 2050, which is clear evidence of our confidence in our strength and capabilities," the head of state said
Read more
Russian forces strike Ukrainian army’s headquarters in Kherson — regional governor
According to objective control data, Ukrainian service members tried to evacuate but their vehicles were destroyed, Vladimir Saldo said
Read more
US plans to engage with Russia to discuss prospects of nuclear disarmament — Trump
"It's a problem for the world," the US president said, referring to the upcoming expiration of the New START treaty
Read more
NASA’s workforce to shrink by 21% to about 14,000
According to the agency’s spokesperson Cheryl Warner, NASA seeks to "balance the need to become a more streamlined and more efficient organization and work to ensure we remain fully capable of pursuing a Golden Era of exploration and innovation, including to the Moon and Mars"
Read more
Key rate cut, inflation slowdown — Central Bank highlights
According to Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina, the path of returning inflation to the 4% target had not been completed yet
Read more
Talks on Kalashnikov plant in Saudi Arabia at final stage — Rostec
According to the developer, several Middle Eastern countries have applied for the delivery of advanced AK-12 and AK-15 rifles
Read more
Opposition lawmaker says there is general consensus in West that Zelensky should leave
Vladimir Zelensky's presidential term officially expired on May 20, 2024, though he is doing everything he can to stay in power
Read more
Trump still wants conflict in Ukraine to be settled — Rubio
US leader is becoming "increasingly frustrated that despite having very good interactions with Vladimir Putin and phone calls, it never leads to anything," the Secretary of State noted
Read more
INTERVIEW: Ukraine already facing a default, Medvedchuk says
"After Kiev failed to make loan payments on June 2, 2025, the S&P international agency immediately lowered its issue rating on Ukraine's GDP-linked securities to D", Ukraine’s banned Opposition Platform said
Read more
Ukrainians send petition to leader opposing ban on Russian VKontakte social network
A total of 16,000,000 people in Ukraine use Vkontakte
Read more
Labor shortage remains inflation acceleration factor — Bank of Russia
The Bank of Russia will reduce the key rate further in such way so that to avoid a new round of inflation, Elvira Nabiullina stressed
Read more
US commercial satellites surveyed Russia’s Engels airstrip ahead of Kiev’s strike attempt
Earlier, it was reported that, on Monday morning, Kiev attempted to strike the two airstrips with Soviet-made jet drones in order to disable Russian long-range aviation planes
Read more
US Department of Commerce blacklists Russian research institute
The presumption of refusal for export of US dual-purpose products will be effective for the institute
Read more
Bridge, two brigade posts of Ukrainian army destroyed in Dnepropetrovsk Region
А source in Russian security agencies added that about 25 personnel were killed, and around 20 were wounded
Read more
Zelensky tasked with transferring Ukraine’s main assets to US — politician
"Today, Ukrainians are shedding blood in order to be second-class citizens in their country, servants for Western masters," Viktor Medvedchuk said
Read more
Russian stock market indices in the red on Friday — market data
The MOEX Russia Index lost 1.26%, the RTS Index tumbled 2.11%
Read more
Debts on unpaid fines of WhatsApp reach $274,000
Since February 2021, administrative protocols are being regularly prepared against social networks and messengers that failed to delete calls to take part in unauthorized actions and post other information, whose distribution in Russia is prohibited
Read more
Presidential candidate Sobchak says core of her political movement is shaped
The presidential candidate reiterated that 150,000 signatures had been collected in her favor
Read more
Around 200 organizations participate in SCO forum
The forum is being held in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou from July 23 to July 27
Read more
Epstein associate provides US Justice Department with info on 100 people linked to him
In 2022, Ghislaine Maxwell, a British citizen, was sentenced by a New York court to a prison term of 20 years on charges of the sex trafficking of teenage girls
Read more
Searchers have found wreckage of military helicopter in south Kazakhstan — ministry
The ministry’s rescuers are working on the spot
Read more
Houthis say they attacked four targets in Israel
According to the Houthi spokesman, the Houthis attacked targets in the Baer Sheva and Israeli cities of Eilat, Ashkelon, and Hadera
Read more
Indian investor to inject $4.7 mln into second diamond cutting factory in Far East
The investor plans to develop Russian niche jewelry products
Read more
Russia’s air defense systems down 257 Ukrainian drones in 24 hours
In all, the Russian forces have destroyed 664 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 72,659 unmanned aerial vehicles, 624 anti-aircraft missile systems, 24,337 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,581 multiple rocket launchers, 27,852 field artillery guns and mortars, and 38,722 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry added
Read more
St. Petersburg cancels July 27 Navy Day naval parade
According to the press service of the municipal transportation committee, no events will be held in the city’s waterways
Read more
US may introduce secondary sanctions against Russia in less than 50 days — Trump
Donald Trump stressed that the US side was "looking at the whole situation"
Read more
Penicillin intelligence complex helps strike back in seconds — Rostec
The source noted that Penicillin is a new generation complex that combines three types of information - seismic, thermal and visual
Read more
Zelensky announces deal to sell Ukrainian drones to US worth $10-30 bln
Vladimir Zelensky said Ukraine wanted to receive ten Patriot air defense systems from the United States, whose supplies will be paid for by European partners
Read more
Russian aerospace forces destroy Ukrainian temporary deployment points
Targets were struck in the Vremyevsky area
Read more
Negotiations, peace in Ukraine have never been on West’s real agenda — Russian MFA
Otherwise it would have stopped supplying weapons to Kiev, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russian army advances near Pokrovsk despite massive attacks by Ukrainian drones
According to military expert Vitaly Kiselev, the Russian troops are still making gains under these challenging conditions
Read more
Emergency services find one more dead, plus one alive under rubble of Saratov house
The death toll has increased to six people
Read more
Russia toughens rules on naturalized citizens, grave crimes could lead to loss of passport
The law will not be applied to those who were granted Russian citizenship on the basis of a federal constitutional law or an international treaty
Read more
Ukraine lacks money to ensure return of emigres — lawmaker
"Even bearing in mind the importance of this issue, we cannot talk about any benefits for the returning refugees," Daniil Getmantsev said
Read more
Lithuania to allocate 30 mln euros for purchase of Patriot systems for Ukraine
Trump said earlier that Washington would continue transferring weapons and military equipment to Ukraine if Europe pays for the supplies
Read more
Putin congratulates naval personnel with Navy Day
The Navy is the asset and the source of pride for Russia since times of Peter the Great, Russian leader stressed
Read more
Interstate Aviation Committee says all An-24 aircraft systems worked until it hit ground
The IAC commission continues its investigation to determine the causes and circumstances of the air crash
Read more
Yerevan has no other option but to be with Moscow — chief of Union of Armenians of Russia
Despite the words of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that he has very good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the reality is different, Abrahamyan believes
Read more
Russian fencers win silver in women’s team epee at World Championship
In the final, the Russian team lost to France with a score of 32:41
Read more
Russian Navy capable to solve all assigned tasks — Putin
The Russian Navy "has cutting-edge military equipment and modern command, reconnaissance and communication systems," the Russian leader added
Read more
Trump plays coy when asked about possible meeting with Putin during China visit
According to the earlier reports, a meeting of the leaders of three victorious countries - Russia, China and the United States - is possible at the September celebration
Read more
Russia closely watching situation around Aleppo — Putin
The Russian side will do its best in order to prevent the "worsening" of the situation there
Read more
Russian troops liberate five communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russian troops destroyed four US-made Patriot surface-to-air missile launchers of the Ukrainian army over the week
Read more
UN source confirms Russia-requested UNSC meeting on Ukraine on July 31
Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky earlier said that Moscow had requested a UN Security Council meeting on July 31 to discuss "attempts to derail the direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiating track in Istanbul"
Read more
Zelensky moved against graft watchdogs swiftly, leaving top prosecutor clueless — analyst
According to former lawmaker Vladimir Oleinik, the decision was then executed like a "special operation"
Read more
Russian Transport Ministry considering proposal to restrict operation of old cars
Major Russian car producers — Kamaz, Sollers and GAZ, as well as Nissan — have supported the proposal, according to the Kommersant newspaper
Read more
Notion of Ukraine belonging to West disrupts balance of power with Russia — Orban
The Hungarian government had previously stated on multiple occasions that attempts to admit Ukraine into the EU and NATO would lead to a direct armed conflict between Europe and Russia and would, in effect, trigger a third world war
Read more
Russian, Ukrainian memorandums incompatible, no swift reconciliation — Kremlin spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, the alignment of positions on conflict resolution will require extremely complex diplomatic work
Read more
Trump says Macron’s statement on Palestine’s recognition carry no weight
The French president announced on July 24 that Paris will officially recognize the State of Palestine at the September session of the United Nations General Assembly
Read more
Trump says trilateral meeting with Putin, Zelensky possible
According to the US leader, this meeting "should have happened three months ago"
Read more
Russia moves full steam ahead with modernization of Navy — Putin
"Russia will definitely ensure its security and national interests in all areas of the world ocean," the Russian leader stated
Read more
At least eleven people injured in stabbing incident in the US
Police authorities informed n its turn that the suspect was detained
Read more
Russia’s National Wealth Fund totals $166.8 bln as of July 1 — finance ministry
A total of 214.8 bln Chinese yuan, 211.95 tons of gold, and 2.53 bln rubles were on accounts of the National Wealth Fund with the Bank of Russia as of July 1
Read more
Kalashnikov holding improves fast attack craft
High-speed assault boats and troop-carrying craft used in the area of the special military operation are proactively used not only for personnel carriage but also in special mission, Kalashnikov said
Read more
No development for Russia outside WTO — Sberbank CEO
Chief Executive of state-owned Sberbank, German Gref described sanctions as “a dead-end track”
Read more
UN reacts to reports of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia
According to Joyce Msuya, UN assistant secretary general for humanitarian affairs, recent reports "indicate civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure"
Read more
Draft EU budget aims to prolong Ukraine’s war with Russia — Orban
According to the Hungarian prime minister, Hungary is not interested in such an EU budget, it needs "a budget that supports peace and development"
Read more
Trump says he urged Cambodian Prime Minister to resolve conflict with Thailand
"When all is done, and peace is at hand, I look forward to concluding our trading agreements with both," US president said
Read more
FIFA opens Africa Bureau in suburb of Morocco’s capital
The ceremony was attended by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, President of the Confederation of African Football Patrice Motsepe, President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation Fouzi Lekjaa, as well as various officials and sports representatives from across the kingdom, according to the Maghreb Arabe Presse
Read more
Russian forces improving positions in Oktyabrsk area — defense minister
"The soldiers exemplify valor and courage while performing their combat duties," Andrey Belousov said
Read more
UK Prime Minister to discuss ways of ending conflict in Ukraine with Trump — newspaper
Keir Starmer "is also expected to discuss further support for Ukraine," The Sunday Telegraph reports
Read more
Ukrainian lawmaker suggests outside forces may be behind nationwide protests
Anna Skorokhod noted that the protesters did not understand the law or what they are protesting against
Read more
Bank of Russia assumes key rate lowering at meetings in 2025
The even downward path can be event against a more convincing picture of stabilization of inflation, inflation expectations at a low level, and absence of new inflation shocks," Elvira Nabiullina stressed
Read more
More than 110 flights canceled in Moscow, St. Petersburg airports
Flights delayed for more than two hours due to flight restrictions amounted to 203, the air regulator said
Read more
British PM sees potential recognition of Palestinian state as ‘part of wider plan’
Keir Starmer added that the recognition of the State of Palestine "must be part of a wider plan, which ultimately results in a two-state solution and lasting security for Palestinians and Israelis"
Read more
Military court in DR Congo tries former president Joseph Kabila for high treason
The trial is held in absentia as Kabila has fled to southern Africa
Read more
Georgia, NATO kick off multinational exercise
The maneuvers are being held in both Georgia and Turkey
Read more
Russian army liberates Maliyevka in Dnepropetrovsk Region, Zeleny Gai in DPR
Zeleny Gai was a stronghold protecting the administrative border with the Dnepropetrovsk region, the ministry noted
Read more
Hungary will remain on sidelines of Ukraine conflict even in event of escalation — Orban
Hungary will strengthen its security and defense capabilities by developing its armed forces and military industry, according to the Hungarian prime minister
Read more
Protest starts in Kharkov against Zelensky’s crackdown on corruption watchdogs
The protesters, who gathered near the University subway station, are chanting "Shame" and "Hands off NABU"
Read more
Two civilians killed in Israeli drone strike in Southern Lebanon — Ministry of Health
Earlier, a member of the Shiite organization Hezbollah was killed on a highway near the city of Tyre, along Lebanon’s southern coast
Read more
FACTBOX: Protests against dismantling of anti-corruption institutions in Ukraine
In recent years, Ukraine has ranked among the most corrupt countries in the world
Read more
One of black boxes of An-24 plane destroyed, cockpit voice recorder available for decoding
An An-24 passenger plane operated by Angara Airlines crashed during the second approach to land at Tynda Airport in the Amur Region on July 24
Read more
Russia expresses concern over escalation of conflict on Thailand-Cambodia border
Maria Zakharova noted that "many territorial differences in the world are a legacy of the colonial policy of the West"
Read more
There is not even quasi-fight against corruption in Ukraine — Russian MFA
Certain structures have been created in Ukraine under the West’s pressure, "which were supposed to control the fight against corruption or perform some kind of anti-corruption function or control over anti-corruption processes," Maria Zakharova said, adding that those institutions "have nothing to do with the fight against corruption
Read more
Kiev’s abandonment of territorial claims to lead to success in talks — expert
US President Donald Trump "is serious about trying to resolve the Ukraine Russia conflict and is doing the best that he can, considering the fact that it takes two willing parties to resolve any conflict," American political commentator Steve Gill added
Read more
Israeli military reports elimination of senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon
The strike was conducted in the Bint Jbeil area
Read more