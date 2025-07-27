UK Prime Minister to discuss ways of ending conflict in Ukraine with Trump — newspaper

LONDON, July 27. /TASS/. Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer is going to discuss ways of settling the conflict in Ukraine during the meeting with US President Donald Trump, The Sunday Telegraph newspaper reports, citing sources.

"At the talks in Scotland, Sir Keir will also discuss how to end the Russia-Ukraine war after Mr. Trump turned on Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, in recent weeks," the newspaper said. " He is also expected to discuss further support for Ukraine," the news outlet said.

Talks between Starmer and Trump are scheduled for July 28 in Scotland, where the US President is on a visit until July 29. The key topic of the meeting is to be the trade deal between the United States and the United Kingdom. The leaders of the two countries also intend to discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip.