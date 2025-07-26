Trump says he urged Cambodian Prime Minister to resolve conflict with Thailand

WASHINGTON, July 26. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump stated that he held a telephone conversation with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, during which he urged the Cambodian leader to resolve the conflict with Thailand.

"I just had a very good call with the Prime Minister of Cambodia, and informed him of my discussions with Thailand, and its Acting Prime Minister. Both parties are looking for an immediate ceasefire and peace. They are also looking to get back to the "Trading Table" with the United States, which we think is inappropriate to do until such time as the fighting stops. They have agreed to immediately meet and quickly work out a ceasefire and, ultimately, peace! It was an honor to deal with both countries. They have a long and storied history and culture. They will hopefully get along for many years to come. When all is done, and peace is at hand, I look forward to concluding our trading agreements with both!" he wrote on the Truth Social platform.

Armed clashes along the Cambodian-Thai border began on the morning of July 24 near a disputed border area in Cambodia’s Oddar Meanchey Province. The Thai Armed Forces reported using fighter jets to strike Cambodian positions in response to the use of heavy weaponry by Cambodian forces targeting residential buildings and hospitals on Thai territory. Cambodia’s Ministry of Defense stated that its military is acting in self-defense, responding to an incursion by Thai troops.

According to Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health, at least 14 civilians and one service member have been killed, with another 46 people injured. The Russian Embassy in Thailand has advised Russian tourists to avoid traveling to areas near the Cambodian border.