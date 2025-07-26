Epstein associate provides US Justice Department with info on 100 people linked to him

NEW YORK, July 26. /TASS/. Ghislaine Maxwell, associate of American financier Jeffrey Epstein who died in jail after being charged with sexually abusing minors, has provided the US Department of Justice with information on 100 individuals linked to him, the New York Post reported, citing her lawyer.

According to David Oscar Markus, his client was asked questions about "100 different people" linked to Epstein and answered "every single" one of them.

In 2022, Maxwell, a British citizen, was sentenced by a New York court to a prison term of 20 years on charges of the sex trafficking of teenage girls. According to the prosecution, she had a close relationship with Epstein.

Epstein was detained by New York state law enforcement operatives on July 6, 2019. The district attorney said there was evidence that in 2002-2005, he organized visits of dozens of underage young women, with the youngest being 14, to his residence in Manhattan. The circle of his acquaintances included many current and former officials from the US and many other countries, including former heads of state, major entrepreneurs and showbiz stars. Criminal charges against the financier were dropped in the US after he committed suicide in his prison cell on August 10, 2019.