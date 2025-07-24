Israel won’t yield to Hamas, will achieve its goals — Netanyahu

TEL AVIV, July 24. /TASS/. Israel plans to achieve all its goals in the Gaza operation and will not make concessions to Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

The goals include the return of Israeli hostages from Gaza and the dismantling of Hamas' political and military organization in the enclave, he said.

"We are determined to bring home everyone, and that is what we will do," he said at a state ceremony marking the 85th anniversary of the death of prominent Zionist figure Ze'ev Jabotinsky.

"If Hamas perceives our willingness to reach an agreement as weakness, as an opportunity to dictate to us terms of surrender that will put Israel at risk, it is deeply mistaken. We are determined to achieve all the goals of the war," the prime minister went on to say.

Earlier on Thursday, Israel said it received a new response from Hamas about a possible Gaza ceasefire and started to peruse it. The Israeli prime minister ordered the country’s delegation at the Gaza talks in Doha to return home for consultations.

Under the latest Gaza settlement initiative, Hamas during a 60-day ceasefire would release 10 living hostages and 18 bodies. Israel would release at least 1,100 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails, including 150 Arabs serving life sentences. Apart from that, the proposal stipulates increased humanitarian deliveries to the enclave.