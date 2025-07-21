Palestine calls on world leaders to pressure Israel into ending Gaza famine

GENEVA, July 21. /TASS/. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has launched a campaign to engage with world leaders and international organizations to pressure Israel into ending the famine affecting Gaza's residents, Palestine's Permanent Observer Mission to the United Nations stated on social media platform X.

The Palestinian leadership is appealing to global leaders during a "critical and difficult moment" for its people, caused by the systematic actions of the Israeli government. The statement accuses Israel of committing "crimes of genocide, killing, destruction, and starvation" against the residents of the enclave "without deterrence or accountability."

"We have called on the world to immediately intervene to stop the crime of starvation and to ensure the immediate delivery of food and medical aid to our people in Gaza," the statement reads. It further emphasizes that the Palestinian people will not yield to Israel’s systematic efforts "aimed at undermining the two-state solution."

Tensions erupted in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 200 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. In response, Israel announced a total siege of the Gaza Strip and has been delivering rocket attacks on the Palestinian enclave as well as some districts in Lebanon and Syria. International humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza stopped on March 2, 2025, as all border crossings remain closed under Israel’s decision.