Top Egyptian diplomat expresses hope for soonest ceasefire in Gaza

CAIRO, July 20. /TASS/. Egypt hopes that an agreement on cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip will be signed soon, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said.

"Egypt is making serious efforts towards the soonest signing of a Gaza ceasefire agreement. We hope that this will happen soon," the Al-Qahira Al-Ekhbariya television channel quoted him as saying.

The top Egyptian diplomat urged for resuming humanitarian deliveries to the Gaza Strip and called for "mobilizing financial resources to restore the enclave."

On July 6, Hamas and Israel with mediation by Egypt, Qatar and the US resumed the negotiation process in Doha aiming to reach an agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of Israeli hostages held in the enclave. advisor to Qatari prime minister and spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Qatar Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari said on July 8 that mediators at consultations in Doha on settling the Gaza conflict continue working to bring the positions of the Gaza-based Palestinian movement Hamas and Israel closer together, with the negotiation process still fluid. He noted that it will take time to reach a ceasefire agreement.