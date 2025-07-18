PM says Ukraine agrees in principle to sell UAVs to US

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky have agreed in principle on a joint venture to produce drones in Ukraine with their subsequent purchase by Washington, Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko said.

"There is a political agreement. We are talking about investment in expanding production in Ukraine. Now new Defense Minister [Denis] Shmygal will develop this proposal with the American side. Then there will be technical work," publication Obshchestvennoye.Novosti quoted the prime minister as saying.

Zelensky said in an interview with The New York Post on July 17 that the countries were considering a "mega deal," in which the United States would buy combat-tested Ukrainian drones in exchange for Kiev's agreement to purchase a slew of weapons from America.