Trump's ultimatum suggests Ukraine able to hold on no longer than 50 days — expert

GENEVA, July 18. /TASS/. The 50-day deadline set by US President Donald Trump for reaching agreements with Moscow on Ukraine corresponds to the period during which Kiev can continue to hold its ground against the Russian army, Ralph Bosshard, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the Swiss General Staff and former special adviser on military affairs to the OSCE Secretary-General (2014–2020), told TASS.



Bosshard noted that Trump recently admitted the situation in Ukraine is out of control. According to the expert, the US leader now has “little time left” to help Ukrainian forces stabilize the front before he and Zelensky present new proposals to Russia aimed at resolving the conflict. “The 50-day deadline set by Trump probably roughly corresponds to how long Ukraine can maintain its defense on the battlefield,” Bosshard said.



On July 14, Trump threatened to impose 100% tariffs on Russia’s trading partners if agreements on Ukraine are not reached within 50 days. He also noted that Washington has decided to continue supplying weapons and military equipment to Kiev, provided that Europe funds these deliveries. According to the US leader, NATO will coordinate the process.