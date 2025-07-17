Ukraine receives over 420,000 artillery shells since beginning of 2025 — Reuters

LONDON, July 17. /TASS/. From January to mid-May of this year, Ukraine received about 420,000 artillery ammunition from other countries, Reuters news agency reported citing an unnamed defense source in the European Union.

According to it, 160,000 shells, or almost 40% of the total, came from the United States. Washington, the agency notes, remains the largest supplier of artillery ammunition for Ukraine. The EU countries are increasing both their own production and purchases of shells for Ukrainian army outside the European region.

On July 14, US President Donald Trump said that Washington will continue transferring weapons and military equipment to Kiev if Europe pays for such supplies. The US government assumes that as part of a new deal with NATO, the alliance's allies will purchase about $10 billion worth of American weapons for Kiev, Axios portal reported. CNN, citing sources, reported that, in addition to the Patriot complexes, the United States may also transfer short-range missiles and ammunition for howitzers to the NATO countries for a subsequent shipment to Ukraine.

On July 17, the Associated Press (AP) reported that US officials are still reviewing the list of weapons requested by Ukraine to determine what can be replaced most quickly after reaching an agreement on European supplies of defensive ammunition from the existing stocks. According to AP, the requested systems include air defense systems, including Patriot missiles and APKWS laser guidance kits, ATACMS long-range missiles, NASAMS medium-range air defense, as well as various artillery.