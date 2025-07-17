Ukraine received around 850,000 shells this year under Czech initiative — Reuters

PRAGUE, July 17. /TASS/. Under an initiative of the Czech Republic, Ukraine has received 850,000 large-caliber shells since the start of the year, Reuters reported, citing the Czech Defense Ministry’s data.

This includes 320,000 shells of the 155mm caliber.

After February 24, 2022, the Czech Republic launched an initiative to purchase shells for Ukraine in third countries. According to Western media, about 20 countries have joined the project. In 2024, Ukraine received a total of 1.5 million artillery shells, including 500,000 shells of the 155mm caliber, in line with the Czech initiative.