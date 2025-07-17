Ukrainian parliament approves new cabinet

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, has approved a new government nominated by Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko.

Mikhail Fyodorov was appointed first deputy prime minister and the minister of digital transformation. Alexey Kuleba retained his post as the minister of community and territories’ development. Taras Kachka was appointed deputy prime minister in charge of Ukraine’s European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

Matvey Bedny retained his post as the minister of youth and sports. German Galushchenko became the minister of justice, Svetlana Grinchuk - the minister of energy, Alexey Sobolev - the minister of economy, environment and agriculture, Denis Ulyutin - the minister of social policies, family and unity.

A number of ministers have retained their posts: Natalya Kalmykova will continue her work as the minister of veterans’ affairs, Igor Klimenko - as the interior minister, Oksen Lisovoy - as the minister of education and science, Viktor Lyashko - as the minister of health, Sergey Marchenko - as the minister of finance.

Earlier today, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint Yulia Sviridenko as the country’s new prime minister. Vladimir Zelensky earlier nominated Andrey Sibiga as the foreign minister and Denis Shmygal as the defense minister. The parliament is yet to approve their candidacies.