New Delhi to host India-Russia Summit when convenient for both countries — MFA

NEW DELHI, July 17. /TASS/. The Russia-India Summit is an important event for New Delhi, and a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take place in the Indian capital at a time mutually convenient for both sides, Indian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Randhir Jaiswal told TASS.

"India-Russia summit is important. Last annual summit was held in Moscow. It is time for us to host the summit in Delhi," he said.

"The dates will be worked out between both sides, keeping in mind what is mutually convenient to both countries," the Indian diplomat added.

On November 19 last year, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Putin would visit India. He noted that Modi had visited Russia twice in 2024: in July, for a two-day visit to Moscow as part of the 22nd Russia-India Summit, and in October, when he traveled to Kazan to attend the BRICS Summit.

Earlier, Jaiswal stated that Moscow and New Delhi were coordinating the dates of Putin’s visit to New Delhi, which will host this year’s traditional annual Russia-India Summit.