Israeli strikes on Gaza kill more than 90 Palestinians in past day — TV

DUBAI, July 17. /TASS/. More than 90 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip or died in a stampede at a humanitarian aid distribution site in the enclave in the past day, Al Jazeera reported citing medics.

At least 93 people were killed in the Palestinian enclave over the past 24 hours, of whom 30 died in a stampede and strikes on aid distribution sites, the Qatari TV channel said. The Gaza death toll has been climbing amid continued Israeli attacks. The army kept bombing the Gaza Strip all through the night, and reports of two deadly attacks came over the past few hours, Al Jazeera said. According to it, an Israeli strike on a school in the Bureij refugee camp in the central enclave killed four and three others were killed in an attack on a residential building in Gaza City in the northern enclave.

On May 18, the Israeli army began hostilities in the northern and southern regions of the Gaza Strip as part of its large-scale ground operation Gideon’s Chariots. Its stated goal is the complete defeat of Hamas and the release of all Israeli hostages held in the enclave. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that after the operation, the army plans to take control of the entire Gaza Strip.