Israeli strikes on Damascus kill 1 person, injure 18 others — Syrian Health Ministry

CAIRO, July 16. /TASS/. At least one person was killed and 18 others wounded in the Israeli strikes on Damascus, the Syrian Health Ministry said.

"One civilian was killed and 18 others suffered injuries in the Israeli strikes on the Syrian capital," it said in a statement on Telegram.

The Al Watan newspaper reported that all hospitals in Damascus have been put on high alert to take care of all the wounded.

Israel carried out several airstrikes on Damascus on Wednesday. The first of them targeted the area of the capital that is home to the General Staff of the Syrian Armed Forces, and the subsequent ones hit the General Staff building and, according to news reports, the presidential palace.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed the bombing of the Syrian capital, linking it to the escalating situation in southern Syria, where the Israeli-backed Druze people have been engaged in fighting since July 13.