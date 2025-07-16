Nearly 20 killed in stampede near aid distribution point in Gaza — humanitarian fund

NEW YORK, July 16. /TASS/. Nearly 20 people were killed in a crowd surge at one of the humanitarian aid distribution points in the Gaza Strip in the early hours of July 16, the press service of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) reported.

"We are heartbroken to confirm that 20 people died this morning in a tragic incident at SDS3 [an aid distribution site] in Khan Yunis. Our current understanding is that 19 of the victims were trampled and one was stabbed amid a chaotic and dangerous surge, driven by agitators in the crowd," the foundation, which organizes the work of the aid distribution points in the enclave, said on its X social network page.

GHF representatives believe that the unrest was deliberately fomented by instigators linked to the radical Palestinian movement Hamas. According to them, there were several armed individuals within the aid-seeking crowd.

"For the first time since [aid distribution] operations began, GHF personnel identified multiple firearms in the crowd, one of which was confiscated," the organization said, adding that an American worker was also threatened with a firearm by a person in the crowd during the incident.

The fund said that incidents related to the work of aid distribution points had recently become more frequent. In particular, false reports were spread on Telegram about the opening of certain temporarily-closed aid distribution points, fueling confusion and triggering disorder on their territories, the GFH said.

In early June, several dozen Palestinians were killed near GHF aid distribution points. The press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) later confirmed that the military opened fire at the GHF distribution center in Rafah because they considered the group of people standing there to be a threat. The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said that at least 65 Gaza residents had been killed near GHF distribution points since the beginning of June.

About GHF

Israel has been implementing a new US-backed scheme to organize aid for Gaza residents since late May. This new model transfers near-exclusive rights to establish distribution centers and provide food and essential goods to the GHF. According to the plan, all international organizations involved in aid efforts, including UN agencies, will henceforth operate solely through the GHF.

These organizations have criticized the plan, condemning the idea to place distribution centers in "safe zones" free from hostilities in southern Gaza. According to them, this could lead to forced displacement of enclave residents. The UN also fears that Israel will politicize humanitarian aid, turning it into a tool to pressure the Palestinians.

On May 18, the IDF said that it was launching ground operations in the enclave’s northern and southern regions as part of its Gideon’s Chariots military operation aimed at defeating Hamas in Gaza and securing the release of all hostages. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the IDF planned to take control over the entire Gaza Strip following the operation.