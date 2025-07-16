Iran's top diplomat assures China that Tehran not developing nuclear weapons

BEIJING, July 16. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi assured his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi that Tehran is not engaged in any activities related to the development of nuclear weapons, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

"Araghchi confirmed that Iran is definitely not developing nuclear weapons, but will not renounce its legitimate right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy," the ministry said on its website.

It specified that the Iranian diplomat expressed his willingness to hold consultations with all interested parties on the basis of equality and mutual respect, with the aim of finding a political solution to Tehran’s nuclear issue.

Wang Yi noted that Beijing has consistently opposed the use of force and threats, emphasizing that differences should be resolved through dialogue and consultations.

"China attaches great importance to Iran's commitment not to develop nuclear weapons, respects Iran's right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy, and highly appreciates its commitment to peace through diplomacy," the Chinese foreign minister said.

He added that Beijing supports Tehran’s efforts to promote peaceful dialogue and will continue to play a constructive role in helping to bring stability to the Middle East.

"As a comprehensive strategic partner, China will continue to support Iran in defending its national sovereignty and dignity, resisting power politics and intimidation, and upholding its legitimate rights and interests through political negotiations," Wang Yi concluded.