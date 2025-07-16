Armenia, Azerbaijan remain at odds over opening communication lines — PM

YEREVAN, July 16. /TASS/. Baku and Yerevan still have not reached an agreement on opening lines of communication, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference in Yerevan.

"There is currently no specific option or formula that would allow me to say we are very close to an agreement. There are formulas and discussions. One thing is clear: we want and are ready to turn Armenia into a transit country with attractive conditions," Pashinyan explained.

He clarified that this can only be possible with respect to Armenia’s sovereign rights, territorial integrity, and jurisdiction. According to Pashinyan, Armenia has to be able to offer appealing terms for investors.