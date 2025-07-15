Trump gives no clear answer whether he expects to meet with Putin

WASHINGTON, July 15. /TASS/. The head of the US administration Donald Trump did not respond clearly to a question from TASS about whether he expects to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the Ukrainian crisis in depth.

He suggested to see how things would go with Putin, adding that so far, he is very disappointed with him.

He said he has ended a few wars in the last three months, but the one in Ukraine was proving tough.

"This is Biden's war," Trump said, referring to the conflict in Ukraine.

He said he was determined to promote a settlement in Ukraine.

"This is not Trump's war," he said, adding that his goal is to get the US out of this mess.