Trump says 50 days is not too long to reach deal on Ukraine

WASHINGTON, July 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that he doesn’t think that the timeframe of 50 days he has set for settling the Ukrainian crisis is a very long period.

"Well, I don’t think 50 days is very long. And it could be sooner than that," he told reporters. "You should have asked that same question to Biden. Why did he get us into this war?"

On July 14, Trump said that Washington decided to continue providing weapons and other military equipment to Kiev if Europe picked up the bill for such supplies. NATO would be tasked with coordinating the deliveries. He also said that the US would impose import duties of about 100$ on Russia and its trading partners if Moscow and Washington did not reach a deal on a settlement in Ukraine within 50 days.