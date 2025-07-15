Melania Trump could have influenced decision on arms supplies to Ukraine — The Times

LONDON, July 15. /TASS/. Melania Trump could have significantly influenced US President Donald Trump's decision to supply Ukraine with interceptor missiles for Patriot complexes, The Times quoted Mary Jordan, who authored a book about the first lady, as saying.

"Trump listens to certain people on certain things," says Jordan. "He particularly listens to people who are really close to him. And especially if their last name is Trump."

As The Times points out, despite the large number of national security advisers and foreign policy analysts in the White House, it is the wife of the US president whose opinion may be the most significant.

On July 14, Trump said that Washington will continue transferring weapons and military equipment to Kiev, if Europe would pay for such supplies. Coordination was laid on NATO.

CNN reported that besides the Patriot complexes, the United States may also transfer short-range missiles and howitzer ammunition to NATO countries for a subsequent shipment to Ukraine.