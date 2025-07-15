Israeli planes destroy government forces' ammunition depots in southern Syria — TV

BEIRUT, July 15 /TASS/. Israeli Air Force fighters have destroyed a command post and ammunition depots of the 12th tank regiment in the city of Ezraa in southern Syria, the state television channel Syria TV reported.

According to the TV channel, the planes attacked the mechanized columns of special forces of the Interior and Defense Ministries, which arrived from Damascus, located 65 km off Ezraa, to the southern regions to restore stability and disarm self-defense forces of the Druze mountaineers.

In the morning, Israeli aircraft attacked ground targets three times in the city of Al-Suwayda (90 km off Damascus) and its neighborhood. There was no information about the consequences of the air raids or losses.

The Druze are an Arabic-speaking ethnic and religious group, whose representatives live in Syria, Lebanon, Israel and Jordan. There are 700,000 Druze in Syria, the third largest religious and ethnic minority after the Kurds and Alawites.

After the change of power in Damascus at the end of 2024, Israel has repeatedly expressed support for the Syrian Druze and promised, if necessary, to assist them in self-defense in the face of possible destabilization of the situation.