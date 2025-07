TEL AVIV, July 15. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have blown up a 3.5 km-long tunnel created by radicals in the southern Gaza Strip, it said.

"Troops destroyed an underground tunnel with a length of about 3.5 km in the area of the [town] Khan Yunis [in the southern Gaza Strip]," it said in a statement.

It added that the military found a cache of explosives and weapons in the area.