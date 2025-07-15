EU foreign ministers fail to agree on 18th package of sanctions against Russia — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, July 15. /TASS/. EU foreign ministers have failed to agree on the 18th package of sanctions against Russia at their meeting in Brussels, said Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who took part in the meeting.

"As of now, the new package of sanctions has not been adopted," he said, as broadcast by M1 TV channel.

Szijjarto said that Slovakia remains adamant that it will only support the 18th sanctions package if it receives energy guarantees in connection with the European Commission's plan to abandon Russian oil and gas by early 2028. "It has not received such guarantees yet," the minister said, adding that Hungary supports Slovakia's position.

"The Slovaks have not yet received guarantees that they could consider sufficient in connection with the European Commission's proposal to forcibly stop Russian energy supplies. I do not want to comment on what the European Commission considers sufficient or guaranteed, it will be decided by the Slovaks based on their own point of view, but they indicated that until such guarantees are provided, they cannot support the 18th sanctions package."

He said that the 18th package was discussed at length at today's meeting and the overwhelming majority supported its introduction. The foreign minister of "one big European country" even said that sanctions needed to be tightened, since the previous 17 packages had not worked.

Szijjarto questioned the logic of continuing a sanctions policy that has time and again proved ineffective.

Szijjarto noted that the 18th package does not "violate Hungary's fundamental interests" in the economy, trade or energy security, as it has managed through "intense negotiations" with its allies to prevent the inclusion of any dangerous provisions. However, Hungary, like Slovakia, opposes the European Commission's plan to abandon Russian oil and gas, which will boost energy, housing and communal services costs for Hungarian households. Szijjarto confirmed that Budapest does not support this initiative from Brussels and intends to continue consultations on this subject with the European Commission.