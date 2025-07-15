Russia, China maintain close ties to tackle global challenges — Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, July 15. /TASS/. Russian and Chinese authorities maintain close contacts at all levels to ensure a joint response to challenges within a complex international environment, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian stated at a briefing.

"China and Russia maintain close and smooth contacts at every level, <...> which helps to jointly respond to challenges that emerge due to instability and changes," he emphasized, commenting on a recent meeting between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The established interaction between Moscow and Beijing is aimed at the prompt implementation of the agreements reached by the two countries’ leaders, the Chinese spokesman said, adding that it ensures Russia and China’s common development.