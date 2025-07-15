Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip kill 78 Palestinians in past day — TV

DUBAI, July 9. /TASS/. As many as 78 people were killed and dozens suffered injuries in Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip in the past day, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel reported.

Israeli forces continue to pound the besieged enclave amid a deepening fuel and hunger crisis, the broadcaster notes. In particular, an Israeli attack near an aid distribution point in Rafah in southern Gaza killed at least five people who were seeking aid. The death toll of Palestinians killed near aid sites run by the Israeli and US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) has risen to 838, Al Jazeera points out, citing the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza stopped on March 2, 2025, as all border crossings remain closed based on Israel's decision, while food is distributed by the GHF.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the launch of Operation Gideon's Chariots in the northern and southern parts of the enclave on May 18. Its stated goal is the total defeat of Hamas and the release of all Israeli hostages held in Gaza. According to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the operation aims to establish Israeli control of the entire Gaza.