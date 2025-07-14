EU starts discussing 19th package of anti-Russian sanctions — MEP

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The European Union has begun informal discussions on a 19th package of anti-Russian sanctions, Czech MEP Tomas Zdechovsky told Izvestia.

"Discussions on the 19th package are already underway, although they are at an early and informal stage. The main problem is sanctions fatigue - not political, but technical. After 18 packages, restrictions have already been imposed on most obvious targets. Now the focus is on tightening controls, expanding secondary restrictions, and clarifying export and import controls," Zdechovsky stated.

The 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions has not yet been agreed upon within the EU. Hungary and Slovakia continue to oppose the European Commission’s plan to ban oil and gas supplies from Russia to the EU by early 2028.

On June 23, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that during a meeting of EU foreign ministers that day, he and his Slovak counterpart, Juraj Blanar, blocked the approval of the 18th package and demanded that Brussels' energy plan be removed from the agenda.