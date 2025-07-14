Germany, US preparing to supply Kiev with two Patriot systems — defense minister

BERLIN, July 15. /TASS/. Berlin and Washington are planning to supply Kiev with two Patriot air defense systems worth about 2 billion euros, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told reporters during his visit to Washington, the DPA news agency reported.

"However, we still need to clarify the remaining technical, logistical, and financial details," the agency quoted Pistorius as saying. He added that these issues "appear to be solvable," allowing him and his US counterpart to "move forward quickly."

The German side is expected to sponsor the deliveries.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that the United States would supply Ukraine with weapons in large volumes and that Europe would cover the costs.