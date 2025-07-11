Germany plans to purchase additional F-35 fighter jets — media

BRUSSELS, July 11. /TASS/. The German government plans to purchase 15 more fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets to meet its growing defense needs, Politico reported, citing several sources.

This move would expand the original 2022 agreement between Germany and the United States, under which Berlin was to receive 35 aircraft. Now, Germany intends to increase the total number of F-35s under the contract to 50. According to sources, negotiations with Washington are already underway, and Berlin is determined to move forward with the purchase.

Meanwhile, under Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Germany has championed a policy of increasing Europe’s autonomy and independence in defense production, particularly after Donald Trump returned to power. Berlin placed its hopes on the flagship European project to develop the sixth-generation fighter jet, the Future Combat Air System (FCAS), whose first demonstration flight is expected no earlier than 2029-2030. However, the program has faced significant disputes between Berlin and Paris over the distribution of design and production work, with France seeking a leading role.

According to Politico, Germany’s plan to acquire additional F-35s signals a shift in Merz’s stance toward more pragmatic solutions that involve maintaining reliance on US supplies, at least in the short term. The US fighter jets can be delivered far more quickly than the new European aircraft still under development.

Merz stated this week that he expects to resolve differences with France over the FCAS project within the next few months. He is scheduled to meet French President Emmanuel Macron in person in late July. Meanwhile, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius will meet with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth next week. Both meetings are expected to address Germany’s acquisition of new fighter jets.