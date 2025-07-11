About 800 aid-seeking Gazans killed in enclave since late May — UN

GENEVA, July 11. /TASS/. Nearly 800 people have been killed while trying to access food aid provided by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) since it began operating in the enclave on May 27, a spokesperson for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said at a briefing in Geneva.

Of the total number of people killed while receiving food assistance since May 27, at least 615 were near the GHF aid distribution points, the UN human rights spokesman noted.

Israel has been implementing a new US-supported scheme to organize aid for Gaza residents since late May. This new model transfers practically exclusive rights to establish distribution centers and provide food and essential goods to the GHF. According to the plan, all international organizations involved in aid efforts, including UN agencies, will henceforth operate solely through the GHF.

These organizations have criticized the plan, condemning the idea to place distribution centers in "safe zones" free from hostilities in southern Gaza. According to them, this could lead to forced resettlement of enclave residents. The UN also fears that Israel will politicize humanitarian aid, turning it into a tool to pressure the Palestinians.