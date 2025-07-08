EU votes to bring Bulgaria into Eurozone starting in 2026 — TV

SOFIA, July 8. /TASS/. The European Parliament and EU finance ministers have officially approved Bulgaria’s joining the Eurozone starting January 1, 2026, the country’s national television reported.

The European parliament endorsed Bulgaria’s Eurozone entry with 531 votes in favor, 69 against and 79 abstaining, while EU finance ministers unanimously supported the country’s adoption of the euro. Consequently, Bulgaria will switch to using the euro as its national currency on January 1, 2026, taking the Bulgarian lev out of circulation and becoming the 21st member of the Eurozone.

At a press conference, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov assured that "from January 1, the country will smoothly transition into the Eurozone," and that the government will spend the remaining months ensuring "full system readiness for the euro’s introduction," prioritizing public awareness campaigns to mitigate any anxiety and issues that Bulgarian citizens may experience in connection with the currency transition. "If we accept that the government’s main goal is the nation’s prosperity, then our key task is for Bulgarians in the eurozone to enjoy higher incomes and purchasing power, so that their earnings outpace inflation," the prime minister stated.

Bulgaria’s entry into the Eurozone caused a protest against the euro’s adoption outside the European Commission's office in Sofia, though the hot weather limited attendance to mere dozens. A large-scale demonstration is anticipated later in the evening in front of the parliament building.