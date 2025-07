Iran finds no evidence Israel used uranium shells against it during recent escalation — TV

TEHRAN, July 8. /TASS/. Iran’s Nuclear Safety Center has found no evidence that Israel used depleted uranium shells during its 12-day war against the republic, the Iranian state Television and radio company quoted the agency as saying.

"We inform the honorable people of Iran that in the course of analysis carried out so far, no signs of the use of depleted uranium have been found," the Iranian state Television and radio company quoted a fragment of the center’s statement.

On June 26, Fars news agency, citing a source, reported that Israel may have used depleted uranium ammunition in attacks on some Iranian facilities.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.