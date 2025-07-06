BRICS nations plan to cooperate on disaster risk reduction

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 6. /TASS/. BRICS member states will work together to improve disaster risk reduction systems, minimize damage from natural disasters, and protect human lives and well-being, according to the declaration adopted at the summit.

"We reaffirm our commitment to increasing financing and to strengthening governance, solidarity and building resilience in disaster risk reduction. We celebrate the advancements of cooperation reached since 2015 through key declarations and the creation of the Joint Task Force. We acknowledge the growing complexity of disaster risks, including those related to climate change, especially for the Global South," the document stated.

The BRICS nations reaffirmed their commitment to increasing funding, strengthening governance, promoting solidarity, and enhancing resilience in disaster risk reduction efforts.