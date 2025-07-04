Serbian Interior Ministry reports more arrests in overnight protest rallies

BELGRADE, July 4. /TASS/. Operatives from Serbia’s Interior Ministry took information from 636 individuals during overnight protests, with 19 of them taken into custody on Friday, the ministry’s press service reported.

According to official data, 16 individuals have been detained for administrative violations while three others were apprehended on suspicion of committing criminal acts. Isolated incidents have been recorded in Belgrade where several protesters were detained for violating public order. As a result of the rioters’ actions, one police officer was injured.

Meanwhile, according to the Pink TV channel, the full traffic blockade in Belgrade planned by the protesters for the morning of July 4 did not happen. All of the capital’s key points and bridges remained unblocked. Small groups of protesters appeared at several locations but swiftly dispersed upon the arrival of policemen. After short-lived attempts to block traffic at various points in the Serbian capital, all roads were swiftly cleared, traffic restored and public transportation functioned without interruptions.

Serbian Interior Minister Ivica Dacic in a broadcast by Pink emphasized that "yesterday and today, the police warned everyone who was planning on organizing a blockade that it will be forced to take any and all measures to ensure free movement." He asserted that preserving public order and stability is a priority. "Since early morning, the police were on high alert. We determined all key points for them to function regularly. As of 7:00 a.m., when the blockade was allegedly supposed to begin, there were zero protesters," Dacic said.

Ahead of protest rallies slated for July 4, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic addressed the protesters, urging them to abandon any plans to block traffic in Belgrade and other Serbian cities. He noted that such actions are directed not only against the state but also against citizens who want to go about their daily business in peace. According to him, the organizers of these acts aim to destabilize society, limit freedom of movement and disrupt the functions of the most important infrastructure hubs.

The head of state emphasized these actions are against the law, and also threaten the foundations of statehood. That said, he assured that the authorities try to avoid using force and support freedom of assembly and speech, but cautioned that a resolute response will be given to any manifestations of violence and blatant violations of law and order.

Earlier, Serbia’s Interior Ministry made a similar statement, warning everyone planning to set up illegal roadblocks that the police will take all measures to protect public order. The ministry reiterated that blocking transport infrastructure is a serious offense fraught with both administrative and criminal liability.

Protest rallies in Serbia

According to Serbia’s Interior Ministry, on June 28, about 36,000 people participated in an unauthorized opposition protest rally. During clashes with the protesters, law enforcement operatives had to use crowd-control measures to push them out of central streets. As a result of disturbances in Belgrade, 48 police officers were injured, 77 individuals were detained, including one minor.

However, mass protests in Serbia continued. The rioters continue to block key transportation hubs in Belgrade and other cities with improvised barricades made of garbage bins, demanding the release of those detained, holding elections and dismantling the tent camp of Vucic’s supporters near the parliament building.