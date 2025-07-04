Over 100 people killed in Israeli army strikes on Gaza Strip — news agency

DUBAI, July 4. /TASS/. More than 100 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip on Thursday, the WAFA news agency wrote, citing healthcare workers.

According to them, 51 people were killed while trying to access humanitarian aid. More than 90 Palestinians were injured as Israel targeted a civilian gathering near an aid distribution point in Khan Yunis located in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, the sources said.

On May 18, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it was launching ground operations in the enclave’s northern and southern regions as part of its Gideon’s Chariots military operation aimed at defeating Hamas in Gaza and securing the release of all hostages. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the IDF planned to take control over the entire Gaza Strip following the operation.